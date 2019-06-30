UPDATE: Horry County Coroner IDs victims of Highway 378 crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the names of the victims in last night’s crash on Highway 378.

Amy McLain, 48, and Scott Williams, 47, were on a motorcycle late last night when they were killed.

The accident happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Highway 378 when the motorcycle collided with an SUV.

The 2012 Harley Davidson and the 2007 Chevrolet SUV were both traveling west on 378 when the motorcycle crashed into the SUV.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the SUV tried to turn left onto Kourtni Lane when the motorcycle tried to pass but instead slammed into the vehicle as it made the turn.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Conway Medical Center with minor injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

Count on News13 for updates on this developing story.





