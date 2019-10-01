Victims identified as father and son in double fatal shooting in Clio area

CLIO, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Coroner has identified the two victims in a double fatal shooting in the Clio area as a father and son.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown identified the two as Frank and Adam Kienzle, Frank is Adam’s father.

The father and son died after a shooting on Norton Circle Sunday afternoon.

Deputies arrested Clarence Kendall Cook Jr., 39, following an investigation. He is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Cook now faces two murder charges, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a violent felon.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.