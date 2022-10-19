GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Brittanee Drexel’s family spoke in court Wednesday after Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

“What gave you the right to put your hands on my daughter?” said Dawn Pleckan, Brittanee’s mother. “You are a disgrace to your parents, to your own children, to your family and any friends you have left. You are a serial rapist and child predator. You should be ashamed of your actions, especially having three daughters of your own.”

“Today, no one wins,” Pleckan said. “The criminal justice system has failed my daughter, as it continues to fail so many other victims. And frankly, Mr. Moody, it failed you. Because you never should have been released from prison. You should’ve served the full 40-year sentence, but you walked after only serving 20 years and returned to your wicked ways and my daughter paid for that with her own life.”

Pleckan said her heart is broken.

“My life forever changed,” she said. “So many lives destroyed by your selfish actions. Today, nobody wins. I hope you suffer in prison for the rest of your useless life. I have no regard for you just like you had no regard for my daughter’s life.”

Pleckan called for Judge R. Ferrell Cothren to sentence Moody to the fullest extent of the law.

“Not a day less, to make sure his last breath is taken in the cage where he belongs, where he will never harm another beautiful girl like Brittanee again,” she said. “No amount of time in prison would be sufficient for the lifetime you took away from Brittanee.”

Chad Drexel, Brittanee’s adoptive father, said life is about choices and one choice caused everyone to be affected.

“Now 13 years later, I found out the horrible, disgusting and senseless ways she was abducted and murdered,” Chad Drexel said. “Every part of my being wants to say and do something about that, but my heart knows that I will not, and Brittanee would not want me to go to jail over that.”

Brittanee’s brother, Camden, and grandmother also spoke in court.

Moody also spoke in court after the family.

“I was a monster,” Moody said. “I was a monster then, and I was a monster when I took Brittanee Drexel’s life, and I don’t have the words to express how horrible I feel.”

Moody was given a life sentence on the murder charge and 30 years each on the remaining charges, which the judge ordered to be served consecutively.