MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A celebration of life will be held Friday for Brittanee Drexel in the Myrtle Beach area.

The celebration of life will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Journey Church at Inlet Square Mall on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, according to a flyer posted to Facebook and confirmed by the family.

The flyer states the family will thank the community for never giving up and will share memories of Brittanee.

Drexel, who was from Rochester, New York, disappeared on April 25, 2009, while she was on spring break with friends in the Myrtle Beach area. Authorities said her cell phone last pinged that day near the Charleston and Georgetown county line.

Her remains were found on May 11 in a wooded area along Old Town Avenue in Harmony Township in Georgetown County.

Raymond Moody was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice on May 4 in Georgetown County, but he initially was named a person of interest in her disappearance in August 2011. That charge was dropped in Wednesday morning’s hearing.

On Wednesday, Moody pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to life in prison.