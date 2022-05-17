MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A decorated tree in The Market Common now stands as a memorial to Brittanee Drexel, the teenager who disappeared in 2009 while vacationing with friends in Myrtle Beach.

At a news conference on Monday, authorities said remains found last week in some woods along Old Town Avenue in Georgetown County were those of Drexel and that her suspected killer, Raymond Moody, has been charged in her death.

The long search for answers has affected many people.

Local resident Loretta Davis said she knows firsthand what the Drexel family has gone through. Her son, Randy Davis, went missing in 2016. His remains were found more than a year after his disappearance.

Since then, she said she has worked with the CUE Center For Missing Persons, participated in missing-persons searches and helped comfort families.

“Cold chills just went all over me since I heard it was her,” Davis said after hearing Monday’s news.

Jimmy Richardson, the 15th Circuit Solicitor, said there’s still work to be done even though her Drexel’s remains have been found. There will be arraignments, indictments and court hearings for Moody “in the coming months,” he said.

“Closure is not nearly as good as justice and justice is not nearly as good as just not having it happen but that’s all we have to offer,” Richardson said.

Myrtle Beach Police Chief, Amy Prock said the long investigation took its toll on everyone involved.

“Every police officer has that one case that frequents their every waking thought,” she said. “This was that case for many people.”

Moody remains in custody at the Georgetown County Detention Center charged with murder, rape and kidnapping. He was first named a person of interest in her disappearance in 2012.

His arrest in just another stop forward for Drexel’s family.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter the search for Brittanee is now a pursuit of Brittanee’s justice,” Dawn Drexel, Brittanee’s mother said at Monday’s news conference.