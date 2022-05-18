MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The family of Timothy Da’Shaun Taylor will hold a news conference Thursday after the arrest of Raymond Moody in the Brittanee Drexel case.

Joan Taylor, Timothy Taylor’s mother, will make remarks on the “multi-year fight against false accusations about her son” as it relates to the Drexel case, according to a news release from the family’s attorney.

The news conference will start at 11 a.m. in McClellanville. Timothy Taylor will not be present at the news conference, according to the release.

News13 asked the FBI on Monday if Timothy Taylor was still involved in the case. The FBI said “The person we believe is responsible for Brittanee’s murder has been charged.”

Timothy Taylor was previously named a person of interest in the case, but was never charged.

Timothy Taylor was connected to the teen’s disappearance when a prison inmate wrote a letter in 2016, claiming he saw Taylor participate in the 2009 rape and murder of Drexel. The FBI reported at the time that witnesses told investigators that Drexel’s body was placed in an alligator pit after she was pistol-whipped and shot.

Moody was charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to warrants.

Warrants show Moody allegedly strangled Drexel on or about April 25, 2009. Moody also sexually assaulted Drexel on the same night, according to the warrants.

15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said evidence shows that Drexel was raped and killed at the Santee River and then her body was taken to Old Town Avenue.

Richardson said Moody is the only suspect and doesn’t expect any further charges against him unless the evidence changes.

The man charged in Brittanee Drexel’s death allegedly confessed to the crime and led officials to her body, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Georgetown County officials confirmed at a news conference on Monday that remains found Wednesday in a wooded area along Old Town Avenue in Harmony Township were those of Drexel, who went missing more than a decade ago.