CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man charged in the Brittanee Drexel case will appear in court later this month, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Raymond Moody is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19, according to the solicitor’s office.

The solicitor’s office couldn’t provide additional details about the hearing.

Moody, 62, of Georgetown, is charged with murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to warrants.

Warrants show Moody allegedly strangled Drexel on or about April 25, 2009. Moody also sexually battered Drexel on the same night, according to the warrants.

15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said evidence shows that Drexel was raped and killed at the Santee River and then her body was taken to Old Town Avenue.

Richardson said Moody is the only suspect and doesn’t expect any further charges against him unless the evidence changes.

Moody can either plead guilty or take his case to trial.

Drexel’s remains were found in May in a wooded area along Old Town Avenue in Harmony Township.