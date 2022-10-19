GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel in 2009 is expected to be in court Wednesday morning in Georgetown County.

Raymond Moody, who is charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual assault, is scheduled to be in court at 10 a.m., according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, who has not revealed details about the hearing.

Drexel, who was from the Rochester, New York, area, disappeared on April 25, 2009, while she was on spring break with friends in the Myrtle Beach area. Authorities said her cell phone last pinged that day near the Charleston and Georgetown county line.

Her remains were found on May 11 in a wooded area along Old Town Avenue in Harmony Township in Georgetown County.

Moody, 62, was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice on May 4 in Georgetown County, but he initially was named a person of interest in her disappearance in August 2011.

Authorities announced the additional charges on May 16 after saying that Drexel’s remains had been identified.

Richardson told News13 that Moody’s arrest on the obstruction of justice charge was a way to get him locked up.

“Knowing and being able to prove are two different things,” Richardson said. “And I wanted to be able to prove that what I was saying was true.”

Shortly after this arrest, authorities said Moody confessed to Drexel’s murder and led officials to her remains, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Moody is being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center. This will be his first court appearance since his arrest in May.

News13 will have a reporter in the courtroom for Wednesday’s hearing and will have coverage on air and online.