Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Elections
Education: Making The Grade
State – Regional
Positively Carolina
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
National
Traffic Map
Top Stories
Crash near Huntington Beach State Park shuts down northbound lane of Highway 17
Top Stories
Florence police seek help identifying man in attempted vehicle theft
Gallery
DinoLand Cafe opens today in Myrtle Beach, bringing dinosaurs and dragons to life in dining experience
Gallery
Jeep strikes mobile home in Conway, knocking it back several feet
Gallery
$100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Dillon
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Longs man charged with attempted murder, possession of drugs
Video
Top Stories
Sheriff’s Deputy shot at while responding to call in Bennettsville
Video
Top Stories
Couple charged with child neglect at Myrtle Beach resort last Saturday
Video
Video of attack on off-duty officer in Spartanburg released, suspect given no bond
Video
16-year-old shot in the stomach in Augusta
Terminal cancer patient denied pardon in child’s killing
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
Pee Dee Academy out for redemption
Video
Top Stories
Harvick dominates at Dover for 7th Cup victory of the season
Dustin Johnson wins by 11 shots and is back to No. 1
Takuma Sato wins his second Indianapolis 500 at empty track
Takuma Sato wins the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Video
Count On Health
Health News
Coronavirus
News13 Local COVID-19 Data Tracker
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Features
Calendar
Destination Vacation
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Contests
Around Town
Contest Winners
Back to School Donation Drive
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Buy Local
Big box retailers see record sales as local stores struggle during the pandemic
Why supporting local restaurants is so important
Video
Food trucks hit by virus find new foodies
Best states to start a business
20 franchises you can start for under $100,000
More Buy Local Headlines
45 facts about small businesses in America
Why many fear local restaurants, bars won’t reopen after virus
U.S. retail sales slowdown expected as holidays approach
The US economy is reliant on consumer spending – can it survive a pandemic?
How local towns can attract companies that will help keep economies afloat during COVID-19
How can Wall Street be so healthy when Main Street isn’t?
Trending stories
Florida trappers capture 100-pound Suwanee alligator snapping turtle
Longs man charged with attempted murder, possession of drugs
Video
Police: Twin brothers killed in South Carolina car crash
Person shot in Florence hotel, incident still under investigation
Video
Crash near Huntington Beach State Park shuts down northbound lane of Highway 17
Deputies say a dead man was found in a Piggly Wiggly parking lot in SC
DinoLand Cafe opens today in Myrtle Beach, bringing dinosaurs and dragons to life in dining experience
Gallery
Four dead, one injured in SC crash Saturday night
Dowloand Our News Apps
FREE News & Weather Apps
Get the StormTracker13 Weather App
Download Now:
Get the News13 News App
Download Now: