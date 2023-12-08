Roadside litter looks terrible, can be a safety hazard, and is not good for the environment. It may not seem like a big deal, but it can be a road hazard, and when it gets washed away with rainwater can cause flooding and eventually make its way into our rivers and onto our beaches.

Catherine Watts, a Water Resources Agent with Clemson Extension says “Litter is unsightly, no one wants to see a lot of litter as they are driving down the road.”

A good rainstorm will wash much of that litter into our waterways, impacting our water quality.

“It picks up anything that is on the road, is in the environment, whether that’s cigarette butts, chip bag, plastic water bottle.” says Watts.

This can lead to flooding when litter clogs storm drains. One way to cut down on roadside litter is to cover up when taking out the trash.

While driving, cover the trash load. That can happen with a sturdy tarp. Fasten it down, make sure it is tight, and make sure it covers the entire truck bed.

Covering up will cut down on some of the roadside litter.

Watts says “We estimate that trash we see on the roadside, about 20 percent of that is from uncovered trash loads.”

Also, remove or bag loose trash before driving, and pack loads with light items on the bottom and heavy items on top, and don’t overload the truck bed.

South Carolina state law requires vehicles, including pickup trucks and trailers, to have their load secured and covered to prevent it from escaping and becoming roadside litter. Unsecured loads can lead to fines, community service, misdemeanors, and even jail time.