Now is the time to test your soil

Spring is coming soon, and now is the time to plan home landscapes and gardens. Tancey Cullum Belken with Clemson Extension says part of that plan should be your annual soil test.



“Before you start your garden, you need to know how much fertilizer you need, if you even need to fertilize at all. So right now is the best time to go ahead and get a soil sample turned in, so you can get your results back before it is time to plant and you can beat some of that rush in the spring.”



This test is an easy way to find out what your soil needs to avoid over fertilizing. Unused fertilizer can wash away with rain and pollute our local waterways.



The test is extremely easy, and it is one of the easiest ways we have to maintain our water quality and help keep our waters free of extra nutrients.



To test your soil, take two cups of soil, mixed from several locations in your yard and pit it in a soil sample bag. Take or mail this to your local county Clemson Extension. For six dollars, they will analyze your soil and send you the results about two weeks later.



More detailed instructions and locations of county extensions can be found at HGIC.CLEMSON.EDU