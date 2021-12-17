Pro Football Challenge

Coastal Carolina beats Northern Illinois in Cure Bowl

CCU Bowl Game

ORLANDO, Fla. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina beat Northern Illinois Friday in the Cure Bowl.

Coastal Carolina won a tight, high-scoring game 47-41. Quarterback Grayson McCall threw for 315 yards and four touchdown passes. He also had 10 rushes for 40 yards. Brayden Bennett had 6 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Northern Illinois was driving but couldn’t get in the end zone before time ran out.

Coastal Carolina finishes the season with 11 wins and two losses.

