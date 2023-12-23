HONOLULU, Hawai’i (WBTW) — The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off against San Jose State in the Hawai’i Bowl Saturday night in Honolulu.
The game will be broadcasted on ESPN with a 10:30 p.m. kickoff.
The contest will mark Coastal Carolina’s fourth-ever bowl game. The Chanticleers are 1-2 in bowl games in program history.
CCU finished the regular season at 7-5 with a 5-3 Sun Belt Conference record under first-year head coach Tim Beck.
San Jose State enters the game with a 7-5 record. The Spartans have won six straight after starting 1-5.
