HONOLULU, Hawai’i (WBTW) — The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off against San Jose State in the Hawai’i Bowl Saturday night in Honolulu.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN with a 10:30 p.m. kickoff.

The contest will mark Coastal Carolina’s fourth-ever bowl game. The Chanticleers are 1-2 in bowl games in program history.

CCU finished the regular season at 7-5 with a 5-3 Sun Belt Conference record under first-year head coach Tim Beck.

San Jose State enters the game with a 7-5 record. The Spartans have won six straight after starting 1-5.