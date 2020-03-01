Alvarado helps Georgia Tech hold off Miami 63-57

Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado (10) reacts after a Tech basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball against Duke game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Jose Alvarado scored nine of his 16 points in the second half and Georgia Tech rallied after giving up a 20-point lead to beat Miami, 63-57, keeping alive dreams of landing a first-round bye in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament for the first time in 10 years.

Fellow guard Michael Devoe added 14 points for Tech (15-14, 9-9 ACC) and center James Banks III pitched in 13 points, 14 rebounds and two blocked shots.

Miami point guard Chris Lykes paced the Hurricanes (14-14, 6-12) with 14 points.