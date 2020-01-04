Clark, Key spark No. 19 Virginia past Hokies, 65-39

Virginia Tech guard Wabissa Bede (3) steals the ball from Virginia guard Kody Stattmann (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Kihei Clark scored a career-best 18 points and Braxton Key also had 18 as No. 19 Virginia dominated with defense in a 65-39 victory against Virginia Tech.

The Cavaliers led 30-17 by halftime and built their lead to as many as 23 in the second half. Key scored 11 of his points in the first half and Clark had 10 after halftime.

Landers Nolley II scored 18 to lead the Hokies (10-4, 1-2).

He had their last 15 in the first half but did not score again until a 3-pointer with 3:49 remaining.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)