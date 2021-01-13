Florida State erupts in 105-73 win over NC State

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 28: M.J. Walker #23 of the Florida State Seminoles drives to the basket against Rui Hachimura #21 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament West Regionalat Honda Center on March 28, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WNCN) – Florida State scored 57 points in the first half and never looked back in a 105-73 blowout of North Carolina State on Wednesday.

The two sides traded 3s early in the game. The Wolfpack kept up with the hot-shooting Seminoles. Then the hosts erupted on a 24-4 run over less than 10 minutes. Rayquan Evans punctuated the surge with a dunk that gave FSU a 39-15 lead with 6:20 left in the first half.

N.C. State in the second half never strung together more than two baskets without the ‘Noles having an answer.

Evans led all scorers with 24 points. M.J. Walker added 19 while Nathanael Jack and Scottie Barnes combined for 29 off of the bench.

Thomas Allen led the Wolfpack with 16 points. Devon Daniels had 14 and Jericole Hellems had 12.

N.C. State will look to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday at home against Georgia Tech.

The ‘Noles host North Carolina on Saturday at noon.