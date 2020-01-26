Jairus Hamilton’s career-high 23 lifts Boston College over Va. Tech 61-56

BOSTON (AP) – Jairus Hamilton scored a career-high 23 points, Jay Heath added 15 points and Boston College snapped a four-game losing streak with a 61-56 victory over Virginia Tech.
Jared Hamilton had his only two baskets of the game in the final 3½ minutes for the Eagles. Landers Nolley II led the Hokies with 15 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 10.
Virginia Tech had won four of its last five games and its previous five against BC.
