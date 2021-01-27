No. 20 Hokies rebound from road loss to top Notre Dame 62-51

Notre Dame’s Juwan Durham (11) drives in as Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Nahiem Alleyne led four Virginia Tech players in double figures with 15 points and the No. 20 Hokies rebounded from their previous road loss to control cold-shooting Notre Dame 62-51.

Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts had 14 points each and reserve Hunter Cattoor scored 13 for coach Mike Young’s Hokies, who were coming off a 78-60 loss last Saturday at Syracuse.

Prentiss Hubb scored 22 points to lead the Fighting Irish, who saw their two-game winning streak end. The guard scored just five points after intermission as the Irish, who shot 32% in the first half, finished at 36% for the game.