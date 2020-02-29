UNC’s long-range barrage sinks Syracuse, 92-79

UNC forward Garrison Brooks (15) takes a shot over Syracuse forward Bourama Sidibe (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Freshman guard Cole Anthony scored 25 points, hitting a season-high seven 3-pointers, Garrison Brooks added 26 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, and North Carolina beat Syracuse 92-79.

Anthony led a second-half barrage from behind the arc as the Tar Heels hit 8 of 10 from behind the arc in the first 12 minutes to break open a close game.

Bourama Sidibe had 17 points and 15 rebounds and Buddy Boeheim had 22 points for the Orange, who had won two straight.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)