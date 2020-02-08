Walker, Williams lead Florida State’s 99-81 rout of Miami

Chase for the Championship
Posted: / Updated:

Miami (Fl) guard Harlond Beverly (5) takes a shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – M.J. Walker and Patrick Williams each scored 14 points as No. 8 Florida State beat Miami 99-81 for a season sweep.

Devin Vassell had 13 points and Wyatt Wilkes scored 11 for the Seminoles.

They outrebounded Miami 46-24 and made 16 of 17 free-throw attempts.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton made an effort to rest two starting guards, Trent Forrest and Vassell, with a top-10 showdown at Duke coming up Monday.

Isaiah Wong had a career-high 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting for Miami. Florida State won 83-79 in overtime at Miami on Jan. 18.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories