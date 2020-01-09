COH Partners

News 13 Count on HEALTH offers you access to leading health experts
in the Eastern, South and North Carolina areas
Featured Heart, Orthopedic, and Cancer Specialists
Heart & Vascular
From the Midlands to the Coast, McLeod Health offers the finest in heart, cancer, orthopedic, and women’s and children’s care through its 6 hospitals and regional medical center. No matter where you live or work McLeod Health offers Excellence Beyond Borders.
Learn More »
Orthopedics
From the Midlands to the Coast, McLeod Health offers the finest in heart, cancer, orthopedic, and women’s and children’s care through its 6 hospitals and regional medical center. No matter where you live or work McLeod Health offers Excellence Beyond Borders.
Learn More »
Cancer Center for Treatment & Research
From the Midlands to the Coast, McLeod Health offers the finest in heart, cancer, orthopedic, and women’s and children’s care through its 6 hospitals and regional medical center. No matter where you live or work McLeod Health offers Excellence Beyond Borders.
Learn More »
Featured Sponsors
Dental
At Advanced Dental Center, Dr. Joe Griffin and our other dentists want you to keep your smile for life! We make it possible by offering dental care that is convenient, comfortable, and affordable.
Learn More »
Assisted Living • Memory Care
Arbor Landing at Pawleys is the newest option for exceptional assisted living in northeastern South Carolina. Our expertly designed community provides a complete range of care, from assisted living to respite and memory care. Learn More »