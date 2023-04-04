CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 17 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers saw their five-game road trip end with a 16-6 seven-inning loss to the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

The Chanticleers end their five-game road trip at 4-1 overall and fall to 18-8 on the season with the loss.

CCU’s Graham Brown (3-for-4, 2 2B, RBI, run) continued to swing a hot bat with three base hits, including two doubles, while Derek Bender (2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBIs) added to his team-leading RBI total with two more in the loss. Outfielder Chad Born (1-for-3, HR, run) blasted a solo home run, while fellow outfielder Nick Lucky (0-for-2, BB, HBP, RBI, run) drove in the other RBI.

Clemson’s bats were hot up and down the lineup, as eight different hitters had at least one base hit for the game, led by three hits each from Billy Amick (3-for-4, HR, BB, 2 RBIs, 3 runs, SB) and Riley Bertram (3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, run, SB). Caden Grice (2-for-3, 2B, BB, HBP, 4 RBIs, run) led the way with a game-high four RBIs, while Cam Cannarella (2-for-5, HBP, SB, 3 RBIs, 3 runs) matched Amick with three runs scored.

The two teams combined to use 12 pitchers in the midweek contest, seven from the Men in Teal and five by the home-standing Tigers.

Coastal freshman pitcher Levi Huesman (1-3) was handed the loss, as the left-hander gave up five runs on four hits, two walks, a hit batter, and two strikeouts over 2.0 innings.

Clemson’s Nick Hoffman (3-1) picked up the win out of the bullpen, as the third pitcher of the night for the Tigers gave up two runs on three hits, one walk, and one strikeout over 2.0 innings of work.

Coastal (18-8, 7-2 Sun Belt) will return home to host the Georgia Southern Eagles (14-15, 5-4 Sun Belt) for a three-game series on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, April 6-8, at Springs Brooks Stadium.