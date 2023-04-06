CONWAY, S.C. – Behind four RBIs from outfielder Graham Brown and the right arms of Jacob Morrison and Darin Horn, the No. 17 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles 10-4 in the series opener on Thursday night at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.

The Chants are now 16-0 on the season when scoring double-digit runs for the game.

Coastal (19-8, 8-2 Sun Belt) and Georgia Southern (14-16, 5-5 Sun Belt) will play a doubleheader starting tomorrow at noon ET due to inclement weather in the forecast for Saturday, April 8.



The first game is scheduled for noon ET with the second game to follow approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

CCU’s Morrison (4-0) was superb on the mound for the Chants, as the true freshman hurler threw 5.0-scoreless innings and held the Eagles to just four hits and three walks while striking out seven hitters to pick up the win.

Out of the bullpen, Horn (1) picked up his first save, as the sophomore righty, who was hindered by three Coastal fielding errors, gave up four runs, one of which was earned, on three hits, three walks, and five strikeouts over 4.0-complete innings.