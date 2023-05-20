CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — No. 8 Coastal Carolina swept Marshall in the three-game Sun Belt Conference series on Saturday to win the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Regular-Season Championship.

The regular-season championship title is the third for the Chants since joining the Sun Belt in 2017 (2017, 2018, and 2023), and the 19th in program history.

GAME 1: NO. 8 Coastal 19, Marshall 2

Nick Lucky (4-for-4, 2B, BB, HBP, 5 RBIs, 3 runs) had five RBIs, matching his career high. Payton Eeles (3-for-5, 2B, BB, RBI, 2 runs, 2 SB) and Caden Bodine (3-for-5, HBP, RBI, 4 runs) each had three hits.

Senior Graham Brown (1-for5, HR, HBP, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) had a home run and three RBIs and Chad Born (2-for-4, SF, HBP, 4 RBIs, run) had a career-high four RBIs.

Coastal tallied five runs in the eighth inning to blow out the Herd 19-2.

GAME 2: NO, 8 Coastal 10, Marshall 9

The Chanticleers scored double-digit runs to secure the 10-9 win over Marshall.

Coastal improved to 27-0 when scoring 10 runs or more in a game.

Blake Barthol (2-for4, 2 HR, 4 RBIs, 2 runs) became the fourth Chanticleer this season to hit two home runs in the same game.

Derek Bender (3-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, run) also had a home run. The two-run home run made for his 18th long ball on the season.

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be the No. 1 seed and will open up play at the 2023 Guardian Credit Union Baseball Championship on Wednesday, May 24, at 5 p.m.