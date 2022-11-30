PEMBROKE, NC – Francis Marion University erased a three-point halftime deficit with a 16-2 run to open the second half and the Patriots never looked back en route to an 89-76 upset road win over eighth-ranked and previously unbeaten UNC Pembroke, Wednesday night (Nov. 30) in Conference Carolinas men’s basketball action.

Francis Marion (4-3, 2-0) will entertain Belmont Abbey College on Saturday at 4 p.m. The victory was the first for FMU over a nationally ranked opponent since a 92-89 road win at No.4 USC Aiken on Feb. 6, 2019. The victory also gave the Patriots a leg up in the annual Battle of I-95 rivalry.

Sophomore 6-8 center Jonah Pierce led FMU with 18 points and a career-high equaling 14 rebounds, while senior guard Alex Cox scored 17, senior guard Tionne Rollins 16, senior forward Bryce Beamer 15, and senior guard Doug Alves 10.

JaJuan Carr led UNCP (7-1, 0-1) with 20 points.