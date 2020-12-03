BYU’s equipment truck has only hours to spare to arrive in time for CCU game

Brigham Young University’s equipment truck is rushing against the clock to arrive in Conway in time to play Coastal Carolina University this weekend.

“BLESSED to have some of the best student managers in the world!” a Twitter account for BYU’s equipment team posted on Thursday morning. “This crew had less than 6 hours to get the truck on the road. I know this is past due, but I am so GRATEFUL for this group of unsung heroes. I couldn’t do it without them!”

CCU was originally scheduled to play Liberty University this weekend, but the game was canceled due ot COVID-19 precautions. The change of team was announced on Thursday morning.

The truck left Provo, Utah, at 9:11 p.m. on Wednesday — one day later than it normally would. BYU’s equipment usually leaves on Monday morning — or Wednesday morning, at the very latest — if it is playing a team on the East Coast, according to the account.

The truck must be in Conway by 3 p.m. on Friday, giving them only a couple of hours to spare.

“So this will be a tight window,” the account tweeted.

BLESSED to have some of the best student managers in the world! This crew had less then 6 hours to get the truck on the road. I know this is past due, but I am so GRATEFUL for this group of unsung heroes. I couldn’t do it without them! #givethanks pic.twitter.com/GzlnASyVfC — BYU Equipment (@byuequipment) December 3, 2020

The account is tracking the truck’s progress, tweeting that at about 2 p.m. Thursday it was driving through Lincoln, Nebraska, giving it still 20 hours of the trip to go.

It had reached Kansas City, as of about 4 p.m. Thursday.

The account joked about how it’s glad there isn’t a “how’s my driving?” number on the back of the truck.

The #14 Chanticleers and the #8 Cougars will clash when the game begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast the game.

The game has already sold out.