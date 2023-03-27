CONWAY, S.C. – For the first time this season, the Coastal Carolina baseball team has received national recognition, as the Chanticleers were ranked in two national polls on Monday, March 27.

Coastal was ranked No. 19 overall in the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings and came in at No. 28 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) NCAA Division I poll.

Coastal (14-7, 4-2 Sun Belt) will open up a five-game road swing at nationally-ranked No. 13 North Carolina on Tuesday, March 28. The first pitch was moved up to 4pm due to the forecast of inclement weather on Tuesday night.