CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Chanticleers’ offense struggled on Saturday, losing 13-3 against the Illinois Fighting Illini in game two of the three-game series at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.

Payton Eeles (4-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 runs) recorded four hits, including a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning.

Sophomore relief pitcher Darin Horn (5.2 IP, 4 hits, 4 runs, 4 ER, 10 K) struck out 10 hitters in 5.2 innings of work.

Freshman Caden Bodine (2-for-4, BB, RBI) and sophomore Derek Bender (2-for-5) each had two hits. Bender was able to extend his hitting streak to 11-straight games.

The Chanticleers’ offense struggling hitting runners on, leaving 12 runners on base compared to the Illini’s six runners.

The loss snapped the Chanticleers’ winning streak at five consecutive games and their record goes to 9-5.

Coastal and Illinois will play the rubber match of the three-game series tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. ET.