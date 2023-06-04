CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers’ baseball team defeated Rider Sunday afternoon 13-5 to advance to the Conway Regional final against Duke.

CCU won behind the pitching of Jack Billings, who went 7.1 innings and allowed 5 runs, including retiring the first 18 batters he faced, and the offense of Chad Born, who recorded four RBI.

The Chanticleers will advance to the regional final to face Duke at 6 p.m. Sunday. Duke is 2-0 in the region, so Coastal must win twice in order to advance to the super regionals.

If CCU wins at 6 p.m., the teams will play a winner-take-all game Monday afternoon.

News13 will have continued coverage of the Chanticleers throughout the Conway Regional.