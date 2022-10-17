NEW ORLEANS – The Coastal Carolina football team will be on national television again, as the Chanticleers’ road contest at Marshall on Saturday, Oct. 29, will be broadcast live on the NFL Network. Kickoff for the conference matchup is 7pm.

The Chanticleers (6-1, 3-1 Sun Belt) and Marshall (3-3, 0-2 Sun Belt) will be meeting for the first time ever on the gridiron.

Single-game tickets for the home contest versus Appalachian State (Nov. 3) will go on sale on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office. Fans can purchase single-game tickets by calling the ticket office at 843-347-TIXX (8499) or going online to www.GoCCUsports.com.

Courtesy – CCU Athletic Department