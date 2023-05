CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina will serve as a regional host site in the 76th annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship for the fifth time in program history.

The other three teams in the regional bracket will be announced Monday, May 29, at noon ET, as well as the entire 2023 NCAA Baseball Championship field.

Tickets can be purchased online at GoCCUsports.com/tickets

South Carolina and Clemson were also selected as regional host sites.