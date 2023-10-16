NEW ORLEANS – The 2023-24 Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team was picked to finish 10th in the 2023-24 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll, as voted upon by the league’s 14 head coaches, it was announced by the conference office in New Orleans, La. Additionally, Deaja Richardson was named to as a Preseason All-Sun Belt third-team selection.
Richardson finished the 2022-23 season tied for 10th in scoring with 13.8 points per game, while leading the Chanticleers with 55 three-point field goals on the season. She was sixth in the conference in free throw percentage and three-point field goals made at .814 and 2.0, respectively.
Coastal Carolina will open the season on the road in Atlanta, Ga., as the Chanticleers will take on the first of three Power 5 opponents in the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pavilion, on Monday, Nov. 6.
2023-24 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. James Madison (9) – 186
2. Troy (3) – 177
3. Southern Miss (1) – 159
4. Old Dominion (1) – 149
5. Georgia Southern (1) – 131
6. Louisiana – 117
7. Texas State – 116
8. Arkansas State – 87
9. Marshall – 85
10. Coastal Carolina – 72
11. ULM – 71
12. App State – 54
13. Georgia State – 46
14. South Alabama – 20
2023-24 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Awards
Preseason Player of the Year
Domonique Davis, Southern Miss
Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team
Domonique Davis, Southern Miss
Terren Ward, Georgia Southern
Izzy Higginbottom, Arkansas State
Makayia Hallmon, Troy
Roshala Scott, Marshall
Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team
Peyton McDaniel, James Madison
Ja’Mia Hollings, Troy
Lanay Wheaton, Louisiana
Kseniia Kozlova, James Madison
Tai’Sheka Porchia, Troy
Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team
Deaja Richardson, Coastal Carolina
Emily Carver, App State
Daisha Bradford, ULM
Mikyla Tolivert, Georgia State
Kelsey Thompson, South Alabama