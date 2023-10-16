NEW ORLEANS – The 2023-24 Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team was picked to finish 10th in the 2023-24 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll, as voted upon by the league’s 14 head coaches, it was announced by the conference office in New Orleans, La. Additionally, Deaja Richardson was named to as a Preseason All-Sun Belt third-team selection.

Richardson finished the 2022-23 season tied for 10th in scoring with 13.8 points per game, while leading the Chanticleers with 55 three-point field goals on the season. She was sixth in the conference in free throw percentage and three-point field goals made at .814 and 2.0, respectively.

Coastal Carolina will open the season on the road in Atlanta, Ga., as the Chanticleers will take on the first of three Power 5 opponents in the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pavilion, on Monday, Nov. 6.

2023-24 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. James Madison (9) – 186

2. Troy (3) – 177

3. Southern Miss (1) – 159

4. Old Dominion (1) – 149

5. Georgia Southern (1) – 131

6. Louisiana – 117

7. Texas State – 116

8. Arkansas State – 87

9. Marshall – 85

10. Coastal Carolina – 72

11. ULM – 71

12. App State – 54

13. Georgia State – 46

14. South Alabama – 20

2023-24 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Awards

Preseason Player of the Year

Domonique Davis, Southern Miss

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team

Domonique Davis, Southern Miss

Terren Ward, Georgia Southern

Izzy Higginbottom, Arkansas State

Makayia Hallmon, Troy

Roshala Scott, Marshall

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team

Peyton McDaniel, James Madison

Ja’Mia Hollings, Troy

Lanay Wheaton, Louisiana

Kseniia Kozlova, James Madison

Tai’Sheka Porchia, Troy

Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team

Deaja Richardson, Coastal Carolina

Emily Carver, App State

Daisha Bradford, ULM

Mikyla Tolivert, Georgia State

Kelsey Thompson, South Alabama