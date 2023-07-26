CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Jo Chubb was hired to take over Coastal Carolina’s women’s soccer program after they only won three match last season.

As a first-year head coach, her first challenge is getting her players to buy in.

“They are people first and we are treating them that way,” Chubb said. “They’ve all got their own challenges; people got their own things going on in their lives and it’s important for us to recognize that and remember that,” Chubb said.

The team is clearly passionate about the upcoming season, but they are also excited about some new changes coming to Coastal Carolina’s campus. This summer, the university received approval to build a brand-new indoor practice facility, something women’s soccer is looking to take advantage of.

“Using the indoor facility for us will be huge, especially when we play against teams in a conference that play on turf,” Chubb said. “Our ability to practice on turf prior to that game will be really beneficial to us, it plays a different way so being able to practice on that leading up to those games will be really huge for us,” Chubb said.

The facility will help train athletes to reach their maximum potential, like Carleigh Frilles. Frilles, a former Chanticleer, is currently playing on one of the biggest stages in all of women’s soccer as she competes for the Philippines in the Women’s World Cup. She became a part of history as the Philippines won their first World Cup match in the nation’s history.

“We’re over the moon for her,” Chubb said. “For her to be able to put CCU on the map globally and it’s an aspiration for us to continue to send players to that level. It’s an aspiration for us to send players to play professionally if that’s what they choose to do, she can now be an example of that its possible when playing here,” Chubb said.

Coastal Carolina’s women’s soccer team will begin official practice on August 1st in preparation for their first exhibition match against The Citadel on August 6th.