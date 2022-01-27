CCU’s Brown and Guangorena recognized by Perfect Game

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina baseball’s Eric Brown and Kameron Guangorena were both recognized by Perfect Game on Thursday, Jan. 27, as Brown was named the Perfect Game Preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year and was joined on the Sun Belt Preseason All-Conference team by transfer Guangorena.

A 2021 All-Sun Belt second-team selection, Brown is the leading returner from the Chants’ team a year ago in which he played in and started 50 games overall at shortstop. He was second on the team in hitting at .294 on the year with a team-high nine home runs, 12 doubles, and 38 RBIs. He also posted a team-high .513 slugging percentage, a .413 on-base percentage, and was second on the team with 11 stolen bases. His 42 runs scored were second on the team and seventh in the Sun Belt for the year, while he also led the team and was tied for the conference lead in walks with 33.

A transfer from Cal State Fullerton, Guangorena is coming back from an injury after receiving a medical redshirt last season for the Titans. In his lone full collegiate season in 2019, since the 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the catcher hit .261 with seven doubles, two triples, and one home run. He also drove in 26 RBIs, scored 30 runs, had a .325 on-base percentage, and a .341 slugging percentage as a true freshman that season. He totaled 12 multi-hit games and eight multi-RBI games on the year at the plate, while defensively he threw out six would-be base stealers and had a .983 fielding percentage on the year.

On top of being named the preseason Player of the Year and earning preseason all-conference honors, Brown was also ranked the top prospect in the Sun Belt Conference for the Class of 2022.

Brown was joined on that list by Nick Lucky (No. 12), Cooper Weiss (No. 18), and Reece Maniscalco (No. 20).

Ranked for the Chants for the Class of 2023 was Luke Barrow (No. 4), while freshman Orlando Pena (No. 5) came in on the list for the Class of 2024.

The Chanticleers will open up the 2022 season with the annual Baseball at the Beach event on Feb. 18-21 at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics