CONWAY (WBTW) – CCU football coach Tim Beck said in Wednesday’s press conference at the Norman Field House that senior QB Grayson McCall is not cleared to play on Saturday against Marshall. McCall suffered a head injury last Saturday in the Arkansas State game and had to leave the game on a stretcher and was taken to a local hospital.

That leaves the door open for senior Jarrett Guest and a couple others to be under center on Saturday at Brooks Stadium.

Coastal is 4-3 overall and has won 2 straight over App State and Arkansas State. They are 2-2 in Sun Belt play.