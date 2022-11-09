CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina redshirt junior quarterback Grayson McCall, the two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, will miss 3-6 weeks with a foot injury that he suffered in the third quarter of the home football game versus Appalachian State last week.

McCall has led the Chanticleers to an 8-1 mark and a 5-1 record in Sun Belt conference games. The Chanticleers will host Southern Miss at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. If they win on Saturday, they will clinch the SBC Eastern Division title and play in the SBC championship game on Saturday, Dec. 4th at a location TBD.