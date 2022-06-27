CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Sandy Fowler has announced that Karl Goodman has been promoted to Associate Head Coach, effective July 1.

“Karl has been dedicated to our program since day one. As you can tell by the performance of the student-athletes that he has worked with, it is extremely impressive and that in itself leads to this promotion,” stated Fowler. “He is also the No. 1 recruiter in the United States who understands the student-athletes and Coastal Carolina University. I know that one of his goals is to be a head coach in the future, and with this move he will continue to grow and take steps toward one day reaching that goal.”

Since joining the Coastal Carolina track & field program in 2019, Goodman has helped the Chanticleers reach new heights, both in the Sun Belt Conference and nationally, particularly in the sprints and hurdles areas.

Under his training, the Chanticleers’ sprinters, hurdlers, and relay groups have earned a total of 12 All-America honors the past two seasons.

He has been key in coaching Melissa Jefferson who was the 2022 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field National Champion for the women’s 60-meters, and most recently became a U.S. National Champion and made Team USA with a first-place finish in the 100-meters at the 2022 Toyota USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in June.