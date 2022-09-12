NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina true freshman Matthew McDoom was named the Sun Belt Conference Football Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday for his performance on special teams in the Chanticleers’ win last week over Gardner-Webb.

McDoom had perhaps the biggest game-changing play in the win over GWU on Saturday night, as he returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, the first of his career.

With the score tied at 3-3 with six minutes to go in the second quarter, McDoom went untouched 95-yards on the kickoff to put the Chants on top 10-3.

McDoom’s 95-yard kick return score was the first kickoff return for a touchdown for the Chanticleers since Ky’Jon Tyler returned one for a touchdown versus Hampton in 2016.

His 95-yard kick return was the longest for the Chanticleers since Tyler had a 50-yard kickoff return versus Troy in 2017 and was tied for the fifth-longest scoring play in Coastal Carolina program history.

The Chanticleers will host Buffalo on Saturday at 1pm, as they aim to try and start 3-0.