TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Coastal Carolina football wide receiver Sam Pinckney has been added to the 2022 Biletnikoff Award watch list.

Pinckney was also named to the 2020 Biletnikoff Award watch list while at Georgia State.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position – wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back – who catches a pass is eligible for the award.

In his first season as a Chant, the graduate transfer leads the team with 44 receptions for 623 yards and one touchdown. He is second on the team with an average of 14.16 yards per catch this year and has recorded three 100-yard receiving games on the year.

Pinckney ranks third in the Sun Belt Conference and 16th in all of FBS with his 623 receiving yards on the year. He also ranks third in the Sun Belt and 20th nationally in receiving yards per game with 89.0 and fourth in the conference and 23rd nationally in receptions per game at 6.3.

The Greenwood, S.C., native had five catches for 103 yards in the home win over Buffalo (Sept. 17), a season-high nine receptions for 133 yards in the road win at ULM (Oct. 8), and tallied seven catches for 113 yards the last time out versus Old Dominion (Oct. 15).