HARRISONBURG, VA (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina fell behind early in the 8-3 loss on the road to James Madison on Saturday.

The Chanticleers were just .176 (3-for-17) with runners on base, and only .200 (1-for-5) with runners in scoring position. Because they struggled getting runs in, Coastal stranded 11 runners on base compared to the Dukes’ five.

Nick Lucky led the offense (1-for-3, HR, BB, 2 RBIs, run) with his third home run of the season, a two-run shot in the sixth inning, and an RBI base hit by Zach Beach (1-for-3, 2B, BB, RBI) in the same inning.

Coastal’s Derek Bender (0-for-4) snapped his 13 game hitting streak.

The Coastal freshman pitcher Levi Huesman (1-2) got the loss after he gave up four runs on seven hits and two hit batters over 2.0 innings on the mound.

With the loss, CCU falls to 1-2 in road games and 11-6 overall on the season.

Coastal (11-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) and James Madison (12-8, 1-1 Sun Belt) will play the rubber match tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET at Veterans Memorial Stadium.