CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina beat Davidson 12-5 on Sunday to complete the three-game series sweep. The Chanticleer’s bullpen struck out 16 Wildcat hitters on the mound.

The win was also record-breaking for Coastal Carolina’s head coach Gary Gilmore, as he recorded his 1,300th career win as a collegiate coach.

In the three-game series, the Chanticleers racked up 45 runs.

Darin Horn, the second-year Chant, struck out a career-high 10 hitters and allowed just one hit.

Derek Bender (2-for-4, 2B, SF, BB, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) continued to swing a hot bat at the plate, posting another multi-hit game and driving in three more RBIs in the win. Zach Beach (3-for-4, 2B, BB, HBP, RBI) had a team-high three base hits on the day and finished the weekend series going 7-for-8 at the plate with a home run, two doubles, and six RBIs.

Both teams left double-digit runners on base for the game, as Davidson stranded 10 runners while Coastal left 15 runners on the base paths.

Coastal will host undefeated No. 2/5 Wake Forest on Tuesday, March 7, with the first pitch set for 4 p.m. ET at Springs Brooks Stadium.