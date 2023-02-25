CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina scored 13 unanswered runs to win 14-5 in a home win over the Creighton Bluejays on Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.

CCU’s Tanner Garrison (4-for-4, 3 2B, HPB, 4 RBIs, 2 runs) reached base safely in all five of his plate appearances for the game, recording a career-high four hits, three doubles, and four runs scored. Derek Bender (2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) drove in a career-high three RBIs in the win.

Bryce Shaffer (1-0) earned the win for the Chants, as the lefty entered the game in the fifth inning and fired 2.2-scoreless innings, striking out five and walking one.

Coastal (4-2) will go for the series sweep of Creighton (2-3) tomorrow afternoon at 12:30 p.m. ET at Springs Brooks Stadium.