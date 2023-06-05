CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The No. 8 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers fell behind early to the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils 12-3 in the championship game of the NCAA Conway Regional.

No. 1-seeded Coastal (42-21) had its season come to an end for the second consecutive season in the NCAA Regional championship game. The No. 2-seeded Duke Blue Devils (38-22) will head to the Super Regional hosted by Virginia in Charlottesville, Va.

Taking the loss for Coastal was freshman Liam Doyle (3-1), who returned to the mound after 6.0-hitless innings on Friday (June 2) versus Rider. He gave up three runs on three hits, one walk, and one strikeout in the loss.

The Chants tried to make a late run in the top of the ninth inning with back-to-back RBI doubles from Graham Brown and Dean Mihos to put the final score at 12-3.

NCAA Conway Regional All-Tournament Team

Most Outstanding Player -MJ Metz, Duke University

Catcher – Caden Bodine, Coastal Carolina University

First Base – Zack Beach, Coastal Carolina University

Second Base – Payton Eeles, Coastal Carolina University

Third Base – Jack Winsett, Rider University

Shortstop – Alex Mooney, Duke University

Outfield – Graham Brown, Coastal Carolina University

Outfield – Damon Lux, Duke University

Outfield – Tyler Albright, Duke University

Designated Hitter – MJ Metz, Duke University

Pitcher – Riley Eikhoff, Coastal Carolina University

Pitcher – Alex Gow, Duke University