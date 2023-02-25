CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal hit six home runs in two games on Saturday, half of them coming from Maddy Jennings.

After two wins on the day, the Chanticleers improve to a 12-1 record and are on a four-game win streak.



Game 1: Coastal Carolina 4, Saint Joseph’s 3

Coastal scored three runs in the fifth inning to take the lead and eventually get the win 4-3 over St. Joseph’s.



Freshman Delaney Keith (2-for-2, BB, run) led the way for the Chants at the plate. Jennings (1-for-2, HR, BB, 2 RBIs, run) with a team-high two RBIs.



Sophomore pitcher, Mady Volpe earned her third win of the season for the Chants. Volpe matched her career high with nine strikeouts over 6.0 innings on the day,



Raelee Brabham earned the save with two strikeouts in the seventh inning.



Game 2: Coastal Carolina 10, UAlbany 2



The bats were hot as Coastal hit five home runs, two each from Jennings and Indya Smith. The high run production led to a run-rule in the sixth inning.



Jennings (2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) and Smith (2-for-3, 2 HRs, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) had two home runs and three RBIs apiece, with Jennings’ second blast of the game a walk-off shot in the sixth. Smith’s two home runs were her first as a Chant.



De Jesus (2-0) picked up her second win of the season in the circle, holding the Great Danes to just two runs.









