CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina won again on Saturday, this time defeating FCS opponent Duquesne in a 66-7 blowout.

The Chanticleers entered as whopping 35-point favorites, only needing the first half to surpass that number, jumping out to a 45-0 lead within the first 30 minutes.

Fifth-year quarterback Grayson McCall was only needed for the first half, completing 12-16 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 15 yards.

The Chanticleers dominated on the ground, with 10 players combining to rush for 241 yards on just 35 attempts. The rushing attack was led by fourth-year junior Braydon Bennett, who rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown on just seven attempts.

The defense showed out for Coastal Carolina as well, forcing Duquesne quarterback Darius Perrantes to complete just 8-20 passes and throw three interceptions.

The Chanticleers scored on eight of their nine offensive possessions, with the outlier being a turnover-on-downs late in the fourth quarter.

Coastal Carolina improves to 2-1 for the season.

Next up is another home contest in the Sun Belt conference opener against Georgia State. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.