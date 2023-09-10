CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers football team won its home opener against Jacksonville State on Saturday 30-16.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Grayson McCall bounced back after throwing two interceptions in the loss against UCLA last week, completing 21-29 passes for 268 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

The victory marked the first win under new head coach Tim Beck, who came over from North Carolina State following former head coach Jamey Chadwell’s departure to Liberty.

The Chanticleers, who entered the contest as nearly two-touchdown favorites, started off slow. They went into halftime with just a 10-9 advantage over the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks’ defense held its own, holding Coastal Carolina to field goals on its first two offensive possessions in the second half, until the Chanticleers broke through with two touchdowns on three drives, including a 77-yard scamper from third-year wide receiver Jared Brown.

Brown’s rushing touchdown put the Chanticleers up 30-9 early in the fourth quarter. The Gamecocks answered back with a touchdown drive of their own, but to no avail.

The Chanticleers move to 1-1 on the season, while Jacksonville State suffered its first defeat, falling to 2-1.

Coastal Carolina’s next game will be another home contest against FCS opponent Duquesne on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.