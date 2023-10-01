STATESBORO, GA. (WBTW) — The Coastal Carolina football team lost another conference game on Saturday, this time at the hands of Georgia Southern as fifth-year quarterback Grayson McCall threw four interceptions.

The Chanticleers, who entered the game as 6-point underdogs, started off hot, going on an eight play, 75-yard drive capped off by a 5-yard touchdown run from McCall on the opening drive.

Coastal Carolina appeared to have the momentum in their favor early after forcing Georgia Southern to punt on their opening drive, but the first of four McCall interceptions gave the Eagles the ball back, an opportunity they did not relinquish.

Georgia Southern led a steady 11 play, 52-yard touchdown drive, including picking up a 2nd-and-25 with a 27-yard pass from Davis Brin to Dalen Cobb.

Both teams battled and kept it close in the first half, with Georgia Southern leading 21-14 going into the break.

Coastal Carolina answered on its opening drive of the second half, going 64 yards on eight plays, finished off by a 13-yard touchdown from McCall to Sam Pinckney.

The Eagles responded with a field goal, and the Chanticleers had the ball about midway through the 3rd quarter with a chance to take the lead, trailing 24-21.

Only one play was needed for Georgia Southern to strike the dagger.

McCall backed up to pass on 1st-and-10 on the ensuing drive, before being picked off by Khadry Jackson, who returned it 20 yards for a touchdown to put the Eagles ahead 31-21.

Both teams scored one more touchdown, but McCall’s fourth interception late in the 4th quarter effectively sealed it, securing a 38-28 Sun Belt Conference win for Georgia Southern.

McCall’s struggles continued as the Chanticleers fell to 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in conference play. McCall has as many passing touchdowns (six) as interceptions this season.

Coastal Carolina heads into a quasi-bye week before heading to Boone, North Carolina, to face off against another conference rival in Appalachian State on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.