Coastal Carolina spring football game canceled on Thursday

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football has canceled its annual Spring Game due to the forecast of severe thunderstorms in the Conway/Myrtle Beach area on Thursday, Feb. 18.

“The safety of our student-athletes, staff, coaches, and fans is our number one priority,” stated head coach Jamey Chadwell. “We have had rain every day over the last week which has caused flood warnings and coupled with the forecast of even more bad weather this week, we are airing on the side of caution for our student-athletes. We want to wrap up our spring practice season on a high note, but also come out of the practice period without any injuries.”

The spring practice season consists of 15 practices over a four-week span which will conclude for the Chanticleers this week.

Deposits for 2021 season tickets are just $100. Call the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-TIXX (8499) or email tickets@coastal.edu to reserve your spot in Brooks Stadium for the 2021 campaign!

For complete coverage of CCU football, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalFootball (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @goccusports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports.com.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics