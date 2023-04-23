HATTIESBURG, MS (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina softball dropped the series finale 3-2 against Southern Miss on Sunday.

In the third inning, Iyanla De Jesus hit her sixth home run of the season to tie the game at 1-1.

The Golden Eagles came back in the bottom of the third inning with a two-run double off the top of the left field wall to make the score 3-1.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Chants trying to catch up when abbey Montoya laid down a bunt to drive in Keirstin Roose from second base to reduce the deficit to 3-2.

Raelee Brabham fell to 11-9 with the loss after giving up three runs off three hits in her 3.0 innings of work in the circle.

The Chanticleers will return to St. John Stadium on Tuesday for a non-conference matchup against the College of Charleston at 4 p.m. ET.