CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW)– Coastal Carolina shutout Campbell in a midweek matchup on Wednesday at St. John Stadium. The 3-0 win helped improve the Chant’s record to 19-3 on the season.

Senior Diamon Williams hit a lead-off home run over the left-center fence in the bottom of the first inning that put the Chants ahead 1-0 early.

In the bottom of the third inning, Riley Zana crushed a double to center field to drive in Williams from second base to make the score 2-0.

Then Keirstin Roose launched a double to right-center field to get in to scoring position. Freshman Livi Payne stepped up and drilled a single to center field to drive in Roose and extend Coastal’s lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Senior Iyana De Jesus (3-1) tallied her third win of the season, recording four strikeouts and giving up just one hit in 4.0 innings of work, while Raelee Brabham notched her second save of the season by striking out four out of six hitters.

The Chanticleers will be back in action for their final home tournament of the year at St. John Stadium on March 10-12. CCU welcomes Ohio State, Houston Christian, and Canisius.